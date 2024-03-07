Truist Financial Corp Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $217.56 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.73.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

