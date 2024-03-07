Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,061 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $203.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,807 shares of company stock worth $10,938,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

