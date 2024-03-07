Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,406 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $135.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

