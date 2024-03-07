Truist Financial Cuts Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $3.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLPX

Olaplex Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.27. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $18,806,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.