Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFC. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

