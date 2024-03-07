Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BROS opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

