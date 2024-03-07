Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.59.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 487,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.
