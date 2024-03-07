Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 487,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

