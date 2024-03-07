Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

