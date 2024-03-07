Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

TWLO stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,210,000 after purchasing an additional 241,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,806,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

