Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

TYL opened at $419.86 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

