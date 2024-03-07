U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.26

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $20.39. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1,931,093 shares traded.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 84,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

