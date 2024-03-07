U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 668,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

