Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.65 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,936,000 after buying an additional 43,275,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,627,264,000 after buying an additional 15,766,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.