UBS Group AG Acquires 3,525 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Ambarella worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock worth $714,899. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

