UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

