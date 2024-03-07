UBS Group AG Has $1.99 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,030 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of SLG opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

