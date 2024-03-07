UBS Group AG Reduces Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.85% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

RFDI stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $63.51.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

