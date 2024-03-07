UBS Group AG Sells 12,549 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
NYSE ABG opened at $206.42 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.