UBS Group AG Sells 12,549 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $206.42 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.