UBS Group AG Sells 19,961 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Arcosa worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $2,078,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

