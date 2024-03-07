UBS Group AG Sells 42,283 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 831.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.30%.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.