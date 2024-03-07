UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.