Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

