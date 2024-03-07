Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

