Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.