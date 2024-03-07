Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $46.54

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.54, but opened at $45.04. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 61,934 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

