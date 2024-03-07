Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDRX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

