Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $14.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DSP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

