Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.10. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,099,357 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $24,608,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

