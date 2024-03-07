Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $1.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 190.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBOT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

NYSE RBOT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

