Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 4.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 429,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,593,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMEO

Vimeo Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vimeo by 3,726.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.