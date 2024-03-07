Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,060,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,364,000 after acquiring an additional 755,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

