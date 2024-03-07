VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Position Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,947 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of VTEX worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in VTEX by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

VTEX stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

