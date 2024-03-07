Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 3,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
