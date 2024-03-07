WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 76,773 shares.The stock last traded at $8.83 and had previously closed at $8.93.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

