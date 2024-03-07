Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $412.60

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $412.60, but opened at $391.55. Watsco shares last traded at $390.85, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.54 and a 200-day moving average of $384.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
