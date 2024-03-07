Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $1,194,400.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34.

On Monday, December 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.68.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

