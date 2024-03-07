Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

