Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.
Read Our Latest Report on APGE
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.