Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

