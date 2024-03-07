Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MELI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,525.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,668.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,487.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

