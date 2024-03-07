Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power (AEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP):

3/3/2024 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – American Electric Power had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

2/27/2024 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – American Electric Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/26/2024 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2024 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2024 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $175,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

