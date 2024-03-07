Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.
In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
