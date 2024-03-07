Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $185.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.64.

RL stock opened at $179.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

