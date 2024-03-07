Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.89. 235,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,601,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after buying an additional 601,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

