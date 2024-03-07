Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $786.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

