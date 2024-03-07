Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,226,612 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $677,670.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 319,238 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,566.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

