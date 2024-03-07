WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

