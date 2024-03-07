William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NKTR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.52% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

