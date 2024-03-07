William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE SMWB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

