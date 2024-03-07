WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 179,812 shares.The stock last traded at $46.54 and had previously closed at $46.58.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

