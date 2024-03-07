Wolfe Research Increases Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $39.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ CART opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravi Gupta acquired 545,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606,522.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,674,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

